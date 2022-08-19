Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Cut by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

