Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 571.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 97,473 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

