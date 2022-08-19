Howard G. Welgus Sells 6,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $25.99 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 10.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after buying an additional 652,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.