Howard G. Welgus Sells 6,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $25.99 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 10.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
