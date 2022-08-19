HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in HP by 272.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

