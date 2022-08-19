HSBC (HSBA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HSBC (LON: HSBA) in the last few weeks:

8/8/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 650 ($7.85). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 680 ($8.22) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/2/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 570 ($6.89) price target on the stock.

8/2/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 575 ($6.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/1/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/1/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/1/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 590 ($7.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/1/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/12/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 720 ($8.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/11/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 635 ($7.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/5/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/4/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 590 ($7.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/30/2022 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 735 ($8.88) to GBX 720 ($8.70). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/21/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 710 ($8.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HSBC Stock Up 0.9 %

HSBA stock opened at GBX 540.70 ($6.53) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 531.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 522.13. The stock has a market cap of £108.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.09. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85).

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

