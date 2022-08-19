HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 23,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 933,369 shares.The stock last traded at $3.28 and had previously closed at $3.52.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. HUYA had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth about $150,000. 25.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $768.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

