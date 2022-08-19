I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $41.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. I-Mab traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 47214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Stock Performance

About I-Mab

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

