ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.29

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.29 and last traded at $107.80, with a volume of 438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ICF International by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 268.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of ICF International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

