IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 225.95%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

IDYA stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.37. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 548,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,082 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

