Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,200 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 579,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Independent Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

IBCP stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $459.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at $172,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

