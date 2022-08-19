Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 19.21% of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October Trading Up 0.2 %

DSOC opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $33.52.

