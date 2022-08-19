Insider Buying: Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) CFO Acquires $49,875.00 in Stock

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) CFO Eric Schoen bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $395,010. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $26.47 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 346.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 28.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAVA shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

