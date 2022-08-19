Insider Buying: CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Acquires 675 Shares of Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,734.75 ($2,096.12).
David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 5th, David Fineberg bought 122 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £300.12 ($362.64).
- On Tuesday, July 5th, David Fineberg bought 114 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £299.82 ($362.28).
- On Monday, June 6th, David Fineberg purchased 96 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £301.44 ($364.23).
CMC Markets Stock Performance
Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 256.50 ($3.10) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 269.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 265.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of £729.04 million and a PE ratio of 1,026.00. CMC Markets plc has a 12 month low of GBX 212.50 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 432.50 ($5.23).
CMC Markets Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.
CMC Markets Company Profile
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.
