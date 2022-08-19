Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Purchases $44,479.70 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,359 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $44,479.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 513,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.38. CSP Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

CSP Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CSP during the first quarter worth $80,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CSP by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CSP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.