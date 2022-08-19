Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Purchases $44,479.70 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,359 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $44,479.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 513,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CSP Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.38. CSP Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $9.98.
CSP Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP
CSP Company Profile
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
