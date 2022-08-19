Insider Buying: CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) CEO Buys $27,500.00 in Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CEO Adam R. Craig bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $153,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 4.1 %

CTIC stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

