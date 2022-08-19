Insider Buying: Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Insider Buys £5,039.76 in Stock

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Rating) insider Michael Covington acquired 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £5,039.76 ($6,089.61).

Getech Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LON GTC opened at GBX 21 ($0.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. Getech Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17.60 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 38 ($0.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36.

Get Getech Group alerts:

About Getech Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Getech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.