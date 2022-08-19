Insider Buying: Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Insider Buys £5,039.76 in Stock

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Rating) insider Michael Covington acquired 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £5,039.76 ($6,089.61).
Getech Group Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of LON GTC opened at GBX 21 ($0.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. Getech Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17.60 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 38 ($0.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36.
About Getech Group
