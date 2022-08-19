Insider Buying: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Acquires $46,290.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) CFO Edward Stelmakh acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $46,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $16.98 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.