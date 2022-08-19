Insider Buying: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Acquires $46,290.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) CFO Edward Stelmakh acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $46,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $16.98 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimizeRx Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

