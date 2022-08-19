Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Sells $56,250.00 in Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance

UAVS stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.98. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 234.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,329.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,076,005 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 4,657.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 679,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 665,123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 407,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 164,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 28.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 129,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

