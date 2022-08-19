Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Sells $56,250.00 in Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance
UAVS stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.98. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 234.06%.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
