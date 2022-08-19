Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $32,300.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,677,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $16,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $9,690.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Down 3.5 %

BFI stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($2.48). BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFI. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BurgerFi International by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Stories

