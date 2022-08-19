Insider Selling: Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells 40,402 Shares of Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 40,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £38,381.90 ($46,377.36).
Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 15th, Adam Miller sold 40,407 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £34,345.95 ($41,500.66).
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of Deliveroo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £32,654.34 ($39,456.67).
Deliveroo Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.08) on Friday. Deliveroo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 394.90 ($4.77). The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Deliveroo
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
