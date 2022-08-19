Insider Selling: Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells 40,402 Shares of Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 40,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £38,381.90 ($46,377.36).

Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Adam Miller sold 40,407 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £34,345.95 ($41,500.66).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of Deliveroo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £32,654.34 ($39,456.67).

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.08) on Friday. Deliveroo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 394.90 ($4.77). The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86.

ROO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.33) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 137.20 ($1.66).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

