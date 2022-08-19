Insider Selling: Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Sells 7,571 Shares of Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) Director Rahul G. Patel sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $11,280.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Energous Trading Up 5.6 %

Energous stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Energous Co. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.71.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.18% and a negative net margin of 4,120.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Energous by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Energous

(Get Rating)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Recommended Stories

