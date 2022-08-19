Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $49,200.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 90 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $6,649.20.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 44 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $3,245.44.

GoDaddy stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.17. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,318,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after buying an additional 1,569,106 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after buying an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,429.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,074,000 after buying an additional 1,206,794 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

