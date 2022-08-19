Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $46,350.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,049,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

