Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $996,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,550,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTC Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $122.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average of $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 822,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

