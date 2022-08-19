Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of TMCI opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,618 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,759,000 after acquiring an additional 597,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,370,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,824,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,917,000 after acquiring an additional 152,240 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after acquiring an additional 86,363 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Treace Medical Concepts

A number of brokerages have commented on TMCI. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.