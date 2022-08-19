Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,105,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,955,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $865,900.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $272,463.30.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.70.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on VIZIO to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

