Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 304.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,474 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 136,590 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 860,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,748,000 after purchasing an additional 269,053 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

ICE stock opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,804 shares of company stock worth $8,491,434. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.