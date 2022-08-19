Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,598 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $80,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $112.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.31. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.82.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,804 shares of company stock worth $8,491,434. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.