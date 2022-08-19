InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 85,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterCure by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,886,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 530,220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in InterCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in InterCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in InterCure by 70.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in InterCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCR stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $226.07 million and a P/E ratio of 29.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. InterCure has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

InterCure ( NASDAQ:INCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.29 million during the quarter. InterCure had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.

