Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 417,600 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Intrusion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 712.46% and a negative net margin of 245.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion

INTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intrusion to $6.25 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intrusion by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Intrusion by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

