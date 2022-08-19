Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,520,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,810,000 after acquiring an additional 266,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,786 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,035,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,189,000 after acquiring an additional 303,908 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 180,736 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

