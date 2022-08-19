Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.