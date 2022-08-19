Investors Buy High Volume of Genius Brands International Call Options (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 29,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the average daily volume of 4,869 call options.

Institutional Trading of Genius Brands International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Genius Brands International by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genius Brands International by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Genius Brands International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genius Brands International by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 192,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Genius Brands International stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Genius Brands International has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International ( NASDAQ:GNUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 661.32% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. Analysts expect that Genius Brands International will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

