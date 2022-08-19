Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 30,456 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,298 put options.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

TIP stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

