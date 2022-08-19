iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216,261 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.