Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Iveda Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of IVDAW stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Iveda Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

About Iveda Solutions

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.