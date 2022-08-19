Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Gap Down to $210.84

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $210.84, but opened at $199.05. Jack Henry & Associates shares last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 5,313 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.78.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.14 and its 200-day moving average is $187.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,813,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.