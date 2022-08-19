Jean I. Liu Sells 1,639 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SGEN stock opened at $169.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.87. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Seagen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Seagen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

