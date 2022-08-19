Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 7,965 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $137,714.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,426.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $614.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 7.91. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

