JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €10.90 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.90 ($11.12) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.20) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Performance

B4B3 stock opened at €8.25 ($8.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.42. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €6.75 ($6.89) and a fifty-two week high of €12.30 ($12.55). The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 million and a P/E ratio of -26.69.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.