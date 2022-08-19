JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Sell Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 226 ($2.73) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.92.

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. M&G has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

