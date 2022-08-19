JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 302.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,892 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.