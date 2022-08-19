Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Stock Performance

NASDAQ KSICW opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadem Sustainable Impact

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact stock. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW – Get Rating) by 249.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

