Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

