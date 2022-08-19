Katerina Patmore Acquires 94 Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Katerina Patmore acquired 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($181.73).

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 159 ($1.92) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £513.55 million and a PE ratio of 548.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.74. Harworth Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 135 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 193.30 ($2.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

