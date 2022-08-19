Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 354,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 912,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 92,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

AXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

