Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.73 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

