Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honest by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Honest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Honest by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Honest Stock Down 3.5 %

Honest stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honest Profile



The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

