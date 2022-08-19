Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 10,607 InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,220,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in InnovAge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in InnovAge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of INNV stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $569.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InnovAge Profile

INNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

