Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 28,321 ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWH. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech Stock Performance

GWH stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. ESS Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ESS Tech

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.