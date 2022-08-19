Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 28,321 ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWH. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.
ESS Tech Stock Performance
GWH stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. ESS Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $28.92.
About ESS Tech
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
